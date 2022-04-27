The Calhoun Middle School boys track and field team won nearly every event last week in taking first place at the annual Gordon County middle school meet at the high school.
Caleb Adcock, Demetrius Clavino, and Rylan Goble each won two events for the Yellow Jackets, who finished with 110 points for the three-school meet. Red Bud Middle was second and Ashworth Middle was third.
Besides winning a lot of the events, the Yellow Jackets also took the top two or three places in racking up the points all evening long.
Adcock won the 400-meter run and the 00-meter race with Calhoun going 1-2-3 in the 400 and 1-2 in the 200.
He was the medalist in the 400 with a 56.67 time and Hunter White was a close second with a 57.55 and Xavier Hinojosa was third at 58.51 with those three Calhoun runners the only racers to finish in under a minute.
Jaden Perkins of Red Bud Middle School was third with a time of 1:00.13.
Adcock was first in the 200 (24.17) and Goble came in second (24.45) in a race where the first four places were just four-tenths of a second apart. Red Bud racer Nathan Newbury was right behind him in third (24.51) and Calhoun's Jaden Perkins was a step behind in fourth (24.59).
Clavino led a strong showing by Calhoun in the half-mile and the mile with the Jackets taking seven of the top eight spots in the 800 and the first five places in the 1,600.
He won the mile by nearly a half-minute, running an outstanding 5:02.79 with teammate Leyver Mendez second with a 5:31.28 and Xavier Hinijosa came in third, running a 5:44.45.
Clavino had a much tougher race in the 800, where Hinijosa pushed him to the end before they finished less than a second apart. Clavino won it with a 2:25.51 and Hinijosa was seond at 2:51.88.
Wade Stepp of Red Bud Middle was third in the 800 with a 2:31.10 for the bronze medal.
Goble also won two events for Calhoun, placing first in the 100-meter dash (11.90) and first in the discus with a throw of 108 feet, nine inches.
In the 100, Calhoun had two of the top three places with Adcock third at 12.07.
Red Bud was second and fourth with Andy Lowe second to the tape with an 11.98 while Newbury ran a 12.14.
In the discus, Goble's win led a 1-2-3 showing for the medals as Blake Hammett was second (104-04) with the final throw over 90 feet and teammate Jackson Talley was third at 88-01.
Ashworth Middle School thrower Lane Bailey came in fourth at 84-09 and Red Bud's Will Cantrell was fifth.
In addition, Calhoun Middle won both hurdles races, both relays and two more field events.
In those hurdles, CMS went 1-2-3 in the 110-meters and 1-5 in the 300-meters.
Kameron Jackson won the 110 with the only time (19.42) under 20 seconds to help give Calhoun the top three places. Adonijai was second at 20.19 and teammate Garrett Hasty was third at 20.57. And Hasty was pushed to the end with Red Bud runner Brandon Allen fourth at 20.60.
Hunter White won the 300s with a 43.86 with Jackson coming in second and running a 49.20. Hasty was again third with a 52.23 and Mac Howard of Calhoun was fourth a not-so-distance fourth at 52.92.
The Jackets were excellent in the high jump, going 1-2-3 and had three of the top four places in the shot put for their other individual gold medals.
Houston Wilson won the high jump with McConnell second for Calhoun even though the both reached the same distance of five feet, two inches. Their teammate Jaden Perkins came in third at 4-10.
Red Bud eighth-grader Micheal Ullman was fourth in the field at 4-08.
Alec Upshaw was first in the shot put by two inches, placing first with a 42-03 heave while Red Bud's Andy Lowe was second at 42-01. Hammett was third for CMS at 39-08 and classmate Baylor Johnson was fourth.
In the relays, the Calhoun A team was first in both the 4-x-100 and the 4-x-400 with Red Bud Middle second in each.
Johnson, White, Goble and Adcock teamed up to win the sprint relay with a 46.29 and Red Bud was second with a pretty-fast 47.55 themselves. The Calhoun B team had a solid 48.70 for third and Perkins, Hammett, Upshaw and Bo Queen were on that relay.
In the 4-x-4, Calhoun came in first with a 4:12.92 and Mendez, Queen, Hinijosa, and Clavino made up that winning group. Red Bud held off a feisty Calhoun B unit for second with RBMS running a 4:20.98 and Calhoun clocking in at 4:21.25.
McConnell, Wilson, Nate Nation, and Hasty made up that Calhoun 1,600-m team.
Andy Lowe of Red Bud Middle had an excellent day with a win in the long jump and two second places. Distance man Samuel Lewis also had a first place for the Phoenix, winning the 3,200-meter or two-mile run with a 14:36 even.
Lowe won the long jump by nearly two feet, recording a 19-02.50) with the second-place distance being a 17-08.5.
And in both of the events, he was second, he just missed finishing first, throwing a 42-01 in the shot put with the winning distance being a 42-03. And in the 100-meter, Lowe was second at 11.98 while an 11.90 time won it.