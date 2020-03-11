Calhoun Middle School announced this week the grade level winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition. These students had a writing selection chosen by grade level English Language Arts teachers to represent CMS at the region competition. "We are extremely proud of these students and their demonstration of excellence in academics," said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director. Region competition results will be announced in the coming weeks. The winners are: Mandy Chen, sixth grade; Huong Do, seventh grade; and Nate Eickman, eighth grade.
Calhoun Middle School announces grade level Young Georgia Author winners
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Public health director: Coronavirus infection isolated, 'not a community-wide outbreak'
- Polk County coronavirus case confirmed, 3 being tested at Redmond
- Lindale man sentenced to life for aggravated child molestation
- Public health: Coronavirus case 'not a communitywide outbreak', results confirmed by CDC
- 2nd COVID-19 case confirmed at Redmond, Floyd EMA director says response plan in place
- Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama to hold 2-day mobile museum launch party
- Redmond: Patient tests positive for coronavirus, Dobbins will house more than 30 quarantined cruise ship passengers
- Roe Bowman found guilty on all counts in week-long murder trial
- Mall interior renovations in high gear
- Polk woman killed in wreck involving tractor trailer truck