CMS Young Georgia Authors Winners

Calhoun Middle School announced this week the grade level winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition. These students had a writing selection chosen by grade level English Language Arts teachers to represent CMS at the region competition. "We are extremely proud of these students and their demonstration of excellence in academics," said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director. Region competition results will be announced in the coming weeks. The winners are: Mandy Chen, sixth grade; Huong Do, seventh grade; and Nate Eickman, eighth grade. 

 Contributed

