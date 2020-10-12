The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets’ volleyball team hosted Pepperell, Darlington and Sonoraville in a varsity quad match on Thursday. Thursday’s matches marked the last regular-season home stand for the Lady Jackets. Calhoun won each match to advance to 30-13 (4-1 in region play) on the season.
Several big milestones were made on Thursday night as well. Setter Anna Hoblitzell was recognized for recording her 1,000th career assist this season. (Hoblitzell has recorded more than 1,500 assists in her career.) Libero Ashlyn Brzozoski was recognized for recording her 1,000th career dig, and with the win over Pepperell, Calhoun coach Nic Hann earned his 300th career victory.
Calhoun swept each of their opponents on the night. The Lady Jackets beat Pepperell by set scores of 25-5 and 25-2, Darlington by set scores of 25-15 and 25-19 and Sonoraville by set scores of 25-9 and 25-18.
Nena Marcus led the Lady Jackets with 21 kills, three aces, a block and a dig. Anna Hoblitzell added 53 assists, four aces, 19 digs and a block, and Ashlyn Brzozoski recorded 18 digs, seven aces and seven assists.
Despite the loss to Calhoun, Sonoraville is the No. 2 team in Region 6-AAA with an overall record of 34-11 and a region record of 7-1. The Phoenix swept both Darlington and Pepperell on the night before falling to the Lady Jackets.
On the night, Alley Cole led the Lady Phoenix with 11 kills and eight blocks. Raleigh Hooper had 29 assists, four aces, four digs and a block, and Gracyn Thompson added 10 digs, an ace and an assist.
The Lady Phoenix were to host Heritage and Calhoun on Tuesday. The Lady Phoenix were to take on Heritage at 5 p.m., and the Lady Jackets were to play Heritage at 6 p.m. Sonoraville and Calhoun were to face each other at 7 p.m.