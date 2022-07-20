With a lot of new faces in new places, the Calhoun High School football team will commence with its official first workouts of the fall campaign Monday at the high school.
Last year was another great season for the Yellow Jackets, with a senior-laden team, they won 12 games and advanced all the way to the GHSA 5A state championship game in Atlanta before it ended with a loss to also-powerful Warner Robbins.
But now they start anew with the goals of winning as many games as they can and making another deep playoff run still on the agenda for head coach Clay Stephenson and his staff.
It brings too mind something that Coach Stephenson, who is now a remarkable 31-9 in his three years as the head coach at Calhoun, said this past spring that could very well hold the key to the next few months.
“We were blessed last year to have a good amount of returning starters, including some very big play makers,” he said. “But we also had a large number of first-year players that had never played varsity football before that stepped up and played very well for us. They kept getting better and they played as much a part in our success as the returning players did. So we’re going to have a lot of first-year varsity players this year, but after watching so many new guys step it up like they did last year, we’re super-excited to see what these new players can do.”
There will be new players in at least four offensive line spots, at quarterback, and at two or three wide receiver spots. On defense, senior linebacker Nathan Fuller returns and beyond that the team doesn’t have a lot of starting experience on the rundown crew.
But because they enjoyed the success they enjoyed last year, they do have a few factors working in their favor with these new guys.
First, they got five extra weeks of practice last year with getting to play in five playoff games. That meant everyone in the program got to work out more than a month longer than most of their opposition, giving the younger players that much more time for learning while also experiencing the weekly thrill of big games.
Also, they drubbed a few people last year (check out Ridgeland, Woodland, Hiram) and those were games where the players on this year’s team got the full-out Friday night lights experience with Stephenson and his staff pulling all his starters at the end of the first period.
So it would seem that while they won’t have a lot of experience going in, they actually may have more than people are thinking they have.
It will also be interesting to see just what kind of team the Yellow Jackets become because it is obvious — based on the past few years — the way they like to play.
They want to be a free-wheeling, balanced team that keeps its opponents off-balance. They want to be and have been a team that can throw it when they want to and run it when they want to and not have to do one or the other because they have to.
And defensively, they weren’t real big last year and it doesn’t appear they will be that big again this year, but they are a group that flies, or in this case, swarms to the football. To paraphrase a great coach, ‘not everybody may know exactly where the ball is going, but they are sure interested in finding out.”
So Calhoun doesn’t have many returning starters, but they have a lot of players that are used to winning football games and used to being part of winning teams.
And they’ll officially start their journey down that road to the upcoming 2022 season on Monday.