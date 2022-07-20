With a lot of new faces in new places, the Calhoun High School football team will commence with its official first workouts of the fall campaign Monday at the high school.

Last year was another great season for the Yellow Jackets, with a senior-laden team, they won 12 games and advanced all the way to the GHSA 5A state championship game in Atlanta before it ended with a loss to also-powerful Warner Robbins.

