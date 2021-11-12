The Calhoun High School football team advanced to the second round of the 5A GHSA state playoffs before an electric crowd Friday night at Phil Reeve Stadium, rallying past Decatur, 35-21.
The Yellow Jackets will now play Ware County next Friday evening near the Georgia-Florida line after the Region One champions eliminated Banneker HS, 48-28, a long way from here in those two teams' first-round matchup.
The Calhoun game was delayed for nearly a half-hour because the Bulldogs were late arrivals to Hal Lamb Field. Then, it looked the Yellow Jackets were late to their own party when the team from Region 5 jumped out to a 13-0 lead with eight minutes showing until halftime.
But from there, head coach Clay Stephenson's team turned all the festivities back in their favor, outscoring the Bulldogs 35-8 the rest of the way to get to Week 12.
It was a wild game with both coaching staffs rolling the dice frequently by going for it on fourth down. In fact, after Calhoun punted to start the game but converted a fourth down on its 44-yard-line, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-inches at their own 21 on their first possession. They got it by a foot and it was pretty clear their best defense was trying to be keeping Calhoun's high-powered off the field.
They would finish that first drive with a 58-yard touchdown pass to go up 6-0 with 4:06 left in the first period, but missed the extra-point kick.
Decatur's second possession was a 16-play, 79-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run. They made the PAT to go in front 13-0 with 8:05 left until halftime and were successful on two fourth-down attempts on that series.
But Calhoun scored twice in those final minutes to take the lead at the intermission.
The Jackets came back with a nine-play, 61-yard march for their first trip to paydirt which was finished with quarterback Christian Lewis throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cole Speer on fourth-and-six.
Then the Calhoun defense forced a punt with just over a minute left in the half and after a 23-yard pass to Brendan Gray, Lewis found Quin Smith for a 69-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Sergio Sanchez's kick gave the Jackets a 14-13 edge.
They would score 21 more points in the third quarter, including 14 straight after Decatur tied the score at 21 midway through the period.
Recovering a squib kick to start the half, the Jackets opened their lead to 21-13 on the third play of the period when Lewis and Speer connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass just 36 seconds into the half.
After Decatur tied it with a touchdown and two-point conversion on the next drive, Calhoun would score two more times on a pair of touchdown rushes from sophomore Caden Williams.
The first was an 11-yard run that put them up 28-21 after Sergio's kick with 8:22 left in the third.
His second came after junior Dustin Kerns smothered the Decatur punter on fourth down on the road team's next series, giving the Jackets the ball at the Decatur 20. Staying on the ground, Williams scored from 20 yards out on the next play to put the hosts up by two scores at exactly the midway point of the period.
Calhoun is now 9-2 on the season. Decatur closes the year with an 8-3 mark.