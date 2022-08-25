Some of the best high school volleyball programs in North Georgia will be on display Saturday when Calhoun when the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational tournament will be held at the high school and middle school.

It will be a full day of games and activity with 20 teams from all around the region coming into the compete in the event, which is in its second season after being started by former Calhoun head coach Nic Hann.

