Calhoun junior defensive specialist Lily May and Sonoraville sophomore Presley Hiles reach for the ball during the teams’ match last week at The Hive in Calhoun. Both Calhoun and Sonoraville will play Saturday at the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational.
Sonoraville senior captain Kayleigh Ownbey serves during a recent Phoenix match. Ownbey and her teammates will play in the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational Saturday, opening up in the morning against Cartersville.
Calhoun junior defensive specialist Lily May and Sonoraville sophomore Presley Hiles reach for the ball during the teams’ match last week at The Hive in Calhoun. Both Calhoun and Sonoraville will play Saturday at the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational.
Tim Godbee
Sonoraville senior captain Kayleigh Ownbey serves during a recent Phoenix match. Ownbey and her teammates will play in the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational Saturday, opening up in the morning against Cartersville.
Some of the best high school volleyball programs in North Georgia will be on display Saturday when Calhoun when the Calhoun Volleyball Invitational tournament will be held at the high school and middle school.
It will be a full day of games and activity with 20 teams from all around the region coming into the compete in the event, which is in its second season after being started by former Calhoun head coach Nic Hann.
“The Invitational will be great exposure for all (the) teams,” Calhoun head volleyball coach Jennifer Quinn said. “ Coach Hann (did) a great job of getting some strong teams to come to Calhoun. I am unsure of who will win (it), but I do know it will be a competitive day for all who are there.”
There will be five 4-team pools with Calhoun and Sonoraville the only Gordon County schools in the field.
Each team will play three pool games with play starting at 8 a.m. across five gymnasiums in the Calhoun High School and Middle School. The top two teams after bracket play will move on to the winner’s bracket with a chance to play for a championship.
The bottom two teams will advance to the lower bracket.
Calhoun and Sonoraville, under the direction of bossman Brandon Knight, are both off to outstanding starts this year with Region play not that far off for both teams.
Calhoun will play undefeated Pace Academy, Northgate , and Jackson High School in their pool and those three teams, record-wise, are all over the place with one undefeated, one of them winless and the other sitting at .500.
The Lady Yellow Jackets, who were 8-2 after sweeping Model and Trion Tuesday night at Model High School, open at 9 a.m. against Pace Academy, which was 10-0 as of Thursday night. At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, they then play Northgate, which started the year at 0-10 before they take on Jackson High at 1 p.m. in their final pool game of the day. Jackson entered the CHS Invitational with a 5-5 record.
For the Phoenix, they are 9-6 going into the tournament and they are in the same pool as Cartersville, North Cobb Christian, and Columbus. Sonoraville began the year with five consecutive wins, but has gone 4-6 in their last 10 matches against some very tough and skilled competition.
Sonoraville will begin pool play 8 a.m. Saturday morning against Region 7-5A school Cartersville, which started the year with two wins in their first four matches. The Lady Phoenix are back on the court at 11 a.m. to take on North Cobb Christian, which has gotten off to a good start as well with six wins in their first seven matches.
The Big Red then wrap up the pool competition at 1 p.m. by playing Columbus, which is 5-4 on the summer and how the Phoenix fare in those three games will determine exactly who and when they will play next games as games in the next round are all elimination events.
For Calhoun, they began the year with two wins, including a 2-0 season opening victory over Gordon Lee, which was a biggie because for most of the players, it was a win over their former head coach as Nic Hann is now the man in charge at Gordon Lee.
They then fell from the ranks of the unbeatens when they lost to Sonoraville, 2-1, at The Hive, but then rattled off three straight victories to get back on track.
Their only other loss came 2-1 last Saturday to Sand Rock High School out of Leesburg, Alabama in the first round of the elimination phase of the Coosa tournament. The Yellow Jackets won all three of their pool games, before their day came to an end.
“Getting off to a good start is solely based on the hard work that they have put into practice so far,” Quinn said. “Both losses have not gone down without a fight. We have won at least one set with both teams that beat us. That shines a light into the future of this team. If they stay ‘all in’ they will win.”
For Sonoraville, they began their season with five straight victories before they were beaten for the first time.
They began Region 7-4A play Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to Heritage. They also played Kell Thursday night in their last game before Saturday’s Invitational. (Details of that game were not available at press time).