All apartments offered by the Calhoun Housing Authority will soon have a smoke detector in every bedroom, kitchen and living room, thanks to a competitive grant received by the organization back in March.
The grant, also know as the ESSG Carbon Monoxide Grant Award, was in the amount of $220,918. Installation of new smoke detectors has only just begun, according to Calhoun Housing Authority Executive Director Gail Brown.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are only now able to announce the funding and move forward with the installation of the units in each of our apartments,” Brown said.
The authority applied for 640 smoke detectors to be installed in total across all eight of its residential sites, which include 249 total apartments.
Fire Department Chief Lenny Nesbitt praised the staff of the Calhoun Housing Authority for giving their best efforts to save lives and make the community a safer place to live.
“Smoke alarms do save lives when properly installed and slow down the spread of any type of dangerous fire,” Nesbitt said.
Director of Building, Planning and Development Tom Burgess and County Building Inspector Joey Moore both congratulated the Housing Authority for their hard work, as did CHA Maintenance Director Mitch Reed.
“Both inspectors have always strongly recommend the installation of carbon/smoke detectors when performing home inspections for the rehab programs we currently have in operation at the Authority,” said Brown. “We would not have the success that we have had without Tom Burgess and Joey Moore’s contributions each and every year, so their visit was especially appreciated by all of the CHA staff.”