The Calhoun Housing Authority was recently awarded a $239,000 federal grant to help meet the needs of local residents and families living in public housing.
The Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) grant is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will be used to hire and maintain a service coordinator to assess the needs of public housing residents and coordinate resources to meet those needs over the next three years. In doing so, it aims to help families increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, make progress towards economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.
The ROSS grant program works to promote the development of local strategies to coordinate the use of assistance under the public housing program with public and private resources, for supportive services and resident empowerment activities. It also aims to improve living conditions for elderly or disabled residents, enabling them to age-in-place.
“A special thanks goes to Ms. Tracy Farribra and Darla McEntyre with AdventHealth, Tammy and Bill Loveless with Go Ministries, and Clifford Free with South Calhoun Baptist church for their support letters and encouragement during the grant process,” said Gail Brown, executive director for the Calhoun Housing Authority.
The authority also recently received a $220,000 grant from the Atlanta HUD office to cover the cost of placing carbon monoxide/smoke detectors in all 249 apartments in the Calhoun Housing Authority.