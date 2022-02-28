The Calhoun High School boys basketball team is coming home for its next 5A GHSA state playoff game, needing just three more wins to claim a GHSA 5A state championship.
The Yellow Jackets, sparked by four players reaching double-digit scoring, advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals last Friday with a 78-61 win over Veterans in Kathleen, Georgia and now play Woodland (Stockbridge) 7 p.m. Wednesday night with a trip to this weekend's Final Four at Fort Valley State.
"I think our guys are excited to be in this position," Calhoun head basketball coach Vince Layson said. "And it does feel good to be playing in our gym. Typically, if you're a two-seed, like us, and you're still playing this time of the year, you're on the road, like we were Friday night, so it feels really good to know we don't have to get on a bus and make a long trip. We'll be in front of our fans. So we're excited to be in this position. Now, we just want to take advantage of it."
Layson says the Wolfpack, who are 24-5 overall and the two seed out of Region 4 are very good.
"We're still learning about them, but I do know they have a very impressive record," Layson said. "They only have five losses and two of those are to Eagle's Landing, which is the number one team in the state. So this is a very good basketball team that is coming in here.
"They like to push the tempo a little bit. They're just a very good team. And they're like us in that they beat two quality opponents in the first two rounds. They're very athletic. They're very well-coached. So we know they're going to be another quality opponent that we need to be ready for."
He said he knows his team is looking forward to the game.
"I think we're in a good place (mentally) right now," Layson said. "We're playing with confidence. I think the kids definitely believe we can get this done. To me, I feel like, if we come out Wednesday night and get off to a good start, we have a chance to have a good night, but I think the kids are feeling good about what we've accomplished and what we still have a chance to accomplish. And I think coming out Wednesday and getting off to a good start will be a big key to how we do."
In the win over Veterans, the Yellow Jackets were very consistent offensively, having quarters of 18, 19, 20 and 21 points while four players had at least 13 points. And just like the win against Decatur, they had a big defensive second quarter, holding the War Eagles to just seven points.
"We played really well in that second quarter and again, played great defense there, holding them to just seven points," Layson said. "But the final score was really indicative of what type of game it was. They hung around for a long time. Every time it looked like we were ready to maybe really open it up, they would go on a 6-0 or 8-0 run and get right back in it. So they were very good, but we played well and it was a good win for us."
The game was a back-and-forth one for the first period with Calhoun shooting out to a 20-19 lead following one quarter of play. But then the Jackets got big defensively while the offense kept flowing as they outscored the home school, 18-7 in the second quarter for a 38-26 lead at halftime.
Veterans closed to within 10 at 55-45 to start the fourth period, but Calhoun topped the hosts, 21-14, in the last eight minutes.
Region 7-5A Co-MVP's Dylan Faulkner and Peyton Law led the way with Faulkner scoring 23 points and collecting 23 rebounds while Law had 22 points. Freshman forward Ameree Winston had 17 and senior guard Jaylan Harris tallied 14.
Following the win over Decatur, Layson said when his inside trio of Faulkner, Law, and Winston were playing well, they were real tough to deal with and that was certainly the case for Veterans with their 6-foot-11 postman.
"We were able to hold him down a little bit and that's a credit to Dylan," Layson said. "I think he took it as a real challenge...not being the biggest guy on the floor, because he usually is. But for him to get 23 rebounds and not be the biggest guy on the floor, tells you how well he played."
The Yellow Jackets are now 21-5 and Layson said being in the Elite 8 is great, but they have to concentrate on basketball right now.
"The key right now is to just focus on the team we're playing," he said. "This is the time of year, there can be distractions with who you might play next and travel and all those kinds of things and you can't get caught up in that. We just have to focus on the game itself and playing as well as we can. So that's what we want to come out and do Wednesday night."
Woodland Stockbridge, which was the second seed out of Region 4 behind Eagle's Landing, defeated New Manchester, 59-49, to reach the Elite 8.