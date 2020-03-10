Calhoun High School will soon be the first high school campus in the state to house an urgent care clinic on its campus, thanks to a partnership between Calhoun City Schools, AdventHealth Gordon, the Calhoun Rotary Club, John Meadows Foundation, and the Ratner Foundation.
The clinic will be located on the north end of Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Yellow Jacket Drive in a property that once belonged to the Rotary Club but was donated to the school district for this project. Staffed by employees of AdventHealth, it will provide both urgent and acute care services ranging from immunizations and check ups to x-rays.
Calhoun High School Principal Peter Coombe said that, in addition to providing services to the students, staff and families of Calhoun City Schools and the local community, the clinic will provide a learning environment for students in the healthcare pathway at the Calhoun College and Career Academy. He outlined three ways, specifically, that students would be able to utilize the clinic for learning purposes.
First, students enrolled in the school's work-based learning program who would regularly have worked at the hospital will be given the opportunity to instead work at the clinic, limiting the need for off-campus travel. Second, dual enrolled students completing a C.N.A Program will be offered the chance to complete necessary clinical hours at the clinic.
"The last way would be through clinic and observation days where students can go over to the building and see the work being done there," Coombe said. "They'll be able to get tours and see certain procedures in action."
Coombe also said the clinic will host health clinics during events like football games, conduct sports physicals, be a place for students to go to receive immunizations and help parents get treatment for children who fall sick during the work day without necessarily taking leave from work.
"The school will still employ a nurse on staff. The nurse will be able to recommend students to the clinic if they are sick as an option if their parents cannot take them to the doctor because of work," Coombe said. "It is just an option, and we would always get parental permission beforehand, but we think it is an excellent service to be able to provide for our students."
A future goal for the clinic, he said, would be to work out a deal with local pharmacies so that prescriptions could be filled and delivered to the clinic so that parents could pick them up for their children at the same time that their children were picked up from school.
"We will take insurance and we will never deny treatment for the uninsured, but we will also help kids get insurance and learn about insurance options if they are currently uninsured," Coombe said. "We want them to know what they qualify for."
Current architectural plans reveal that the clinic will host three exam rooms, a storage room, a utility room, an x-ray room, R.N. station, two bathrooms, a lobby and check-in area, a separate office and front porch. It will be handicap accessible.
Construction work on the clinic began at the end of February and is expected to wrap up in mid-April, with a soft opening set tentatively for May. A more formal opening and ribbon cutting ceremony would be held in the fall.
"We are working to determine an opening date based on the progress of the renovation, but anticipate full services to be available for the 2020-2021 school year," Coombe said. "We are very excited for this project and thank all those involved for their support. We look forward to serving the health and wellness needs of our students, staff and families."