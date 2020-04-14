Calhoun High School has announced it will hold graduation at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, as long as conditions allow. Senior prom has also been rescheduled for Friday, July 31.
The rescheduled events come after weeks of uncertainty due to school closures caused by the local coronavirus outbreak. Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said while this school year has been "anything but traditional," she and the Board of Education are committed to celebrating the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020.
Taylor praised community members for their willingness to offer their assistance during the pandemic and, in particular, thanked those with students who have missed out on their final weeks on campus for their patience during what has been an uncertain time.
"I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all of you for your support of our schools and for doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have been blessed with great community support and continue to pray for those serving on the front lines to help keep our community safe," Taylor said. "We are navigating challenging waters as we plan for the remainder of the school year. We appreciate the responsible actions of our governor to ensure that our students are safe. While school building closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have been disappointing, we know that they were necessary to protect our community."
In addition to the announcement about graduation and senior prom, Calhoun City Schools said the last day of official instruction for the school year will be May 15. The remainder of the school year is typically set aside for standardized testing, which will not be taking place this year, and Taylor said in an email that the current instructional calendar "provides that students will meet all grade level standards before the milestones testing period."
Because there will be no testing, grading has also changed slightly.
Under normal circumstances, students would be required to take End of Course (EOC) assessments that are wroth 20% of their grade. Those exams have been waived from the Georgia Department of Education, and so, there will be no end of the year state assessments this year.
Other work will be handed out by teachers and students will have the opportunity to raise their final grades as much as possible based on the teacher's discretion. Student grades will not be negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19, and their grades at the end of the semester can be no lower than the grade they had in class on Friday, March 13.
All current Calhoun City Schools seniors who are on track to graduate will do so on August 1 or at a time and date that is safe to hold a ceremony.
For students in middle and elementary schools, all students will be promoted to the next grade unless they are significantly behind and a meeting has been held with the parents to discuss the topic of retention. Summer remediation options are under consideration, provided that schools can safely open at that time.
A strategic plan for remediation and acceleration will be put in place to meet students instructional needs in August and September of the 2020-21 school year, Taylor said.
As May 15 is still a month away, students are still expected to complete distance learning assignments. Taylor said more than 1,329 devices have been provided to students over the last two weeks to ensure all students have access to those online learning activities. More are available on a needs basis.
"Presently, we have more than 98% with an electronic device and more than 92% with internet access," Taylor said. "We continue to work to ensure all students have the tools that they need. Please contact your school principal if a device is needed."
More information about COVID-19 and its impact on Calhoun City Schools can be found online at www.calhounschools.org.