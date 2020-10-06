Calhoun High School senior Ashlyn Brzozoski was chosen as this year’s homecoming queen during halftime festivities on Friday during Calhoun’s homecoming game against Woodstock.
This year’s homecoming theme was #FOCUS. Each day of homecoming week saw a different theme dress-up day. The homecoming parade this year was held in the evening on Thursday.
Andrew Barber was crowned homecoming king during pregame festivities on Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday evening.
This year’s homecoming court included the following:
Nine grade nominees: Layla Baker, Presley Harris, Mary Jane McKinnon and Kinsey Momon;
10th grade nominees: Raghn Abernathy, Casey Baggett, Sofia Campa, Molly Gilmer and Lauren Watson;
11th grade nominees: Kenadi Morgan, Aaliyah Rivera, Jasmine Rodriguez and Emma Williams;
12th grade homecoming queen nominees: Ashlyn Brooke Brzozoski (queen), Brylee Olivia Davis, Khushi B. Patel, Khushi Nileshkumar Patel and Khushi R. Patel; and
12th grade homecoming king nominees: Andrew Barber (king), Kobie Carney, Hayes Carpenter, Avry Fain and Braden Saunders.
The homecoming court representatives were Freshman Class Representative Tammy Vasquez; Sophomore Class Representative Anna Kathryn Hayes; and Junior Class Representative Maggie Kemp.