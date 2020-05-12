This year's SkillsUSA State Competition was anything but normal, according to Calhoun City Schools officials.
"After arriving in Atlanta on March 12, 2020, our students were well prepared to begin their respective competitions to only be told that we had to return home. Since that time while we all navigated a new normal for school, these students went above and beyond and still completed their SkillsUSA competitions. Job well done to all of our competitors," said Brandi Hayes, director of College and Career Programs.
The following students placed at the state competition and school officials said they should be congratulated for their success:
- Nicholas McGill - 1st place Action Skills (demonstration of patdown and handcuffing)
- Banks Hathcox - 3rd place Cabinetmaking
- Wesley Hathcox - 2nd place Construction Math
- Giovanni Beltran, Andrea Anderson, Savannah Miller, Jose Anguiano - 3rd place Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl
- Marvin Castillo - 2nd place Mathematical Concepts (9th-10th)
- Kathryn Brook - 3rd place T-shirt Design
- Jaden Brock - 1st place Tile (two time state champion in Tile, which is CHS history for back-to-back Tile state championships at SkillsUSA.)
- Will Holden, Brad Stone, Jacob Black - 2nd place Woodworking Display