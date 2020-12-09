On Dec. 2, Calhoun High School (CHS) inducted 46 new members into the local chapter of the National Beta Club. The induction was held at 8 a.m. in the Calhoun Campus Media Center, with students entering their signatures in an official membership book containing previously inducted students. This process marks their addition to a long history of Calhoun High School students achieving academic excellence, as the National Beta Club has had a chapter at CHS since 1940.
Students are invited to apply to Beta Club when they achieve a 95 cumulative academic GPA beginning after their freshman year. They then must submit an application, along with teacher recommendations, to complete their admittance into the club.
In keeping with the national club motto of "let us lead by serving others," CHS Beta Club members participate in fundraisers for Heifer Project, American Cancer Society and Ronald McDonald House. Additionally, members have completed service projects collecting items for hurricane relief, working at New Echota clean-up days and birdhouse installation, adopting a family for the VAC, and donating stuffed Easter eggs for a community Easter egg hunt.