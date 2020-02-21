The Georgia Council on Economic Education has named Michael Herndon as its “Featured Teacher” for the month of February. Herndon, an economics teacher at Calhoun High School, is being recognized for his efforts to make economics and personal finance interesting subjects to study by connecting what he teaches in his classroom to the daily lives of his students.
The “Featured Teacher” is a new monthly program at GCEE designed to spotlight and recognize those teachers who are using interactive and creative methods to teach economics and personal finance to their students. Winning teachers will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and signed certificate to recognize their outstanding work.
“This recognition is our way of showcasing outstanding teachers who are making a tremendous difference in the lives of students by teaching economics and personal finance concepts in exciting and effective ways,” said Mike Raymer, GCEE’s executive director. “We know that by recognizing these professionals we are encouraging them and inspiring others.”
The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps K-12 teachers in Georgia’s public and independent schools teach economics. Through classroom materials, teacher workshops and special programs like the Stock Market Game, the Georgia Council helps students leave school prepared for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision makers in a globally interdependent world.
