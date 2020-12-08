CHS NHS

New National Honor Society inductees at Calhoun High School are Emma Williams, Lauren Reece, Lily West, Rylie Parr, Malysha Winston, Urja Patel, Kaitlyn Guevara, Erika Guzman, Kylie Speer, Jocelyn Heath, Chris Canchola, Jacky Ramirez, Anna Brannon, Lexi Bramblett, Ella Reeves, Emily Williams, Emma Kirkbride, Mason Green, Christian Lewis, Quin Smith, Jacob Beamer, Wesley Hathcox, Tess Parker, Lily Stephens, Marvin Castillo, Wesley Shelton, Will Eickman, Anthony Lopez, Kathryn Brook, Noelianis Sierra Palermo, Abby Crowe, Madeline Erwin, Emory Clavino, Zoe Tibbs, Pamela Kplivi, Honey Hoskins and David Carroll.

 Contributed

As members of the National Honor Society (NHS), these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Projects include clothing drives, Christmas sponsorship of families and sales of notecards that have been designed by Calhoun High School graduate and NHS member Brooke Landry.

Dr. Dobson stated “These projects are very important to the community. All money raised goes to sponsoring scholarships and assisting local Gordon County families. Our members work hard to help others.”

NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Tags

Recommended for you