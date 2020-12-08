As members of the National Honor Society (NHS), these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Projects include clothing drives, Christmas sponsorship of families and sales of notecards that have been designed by Calhoun High School graduate and NHS member Brooke Landry.
Dr. Dobson stated “These projects are very important to the community. All money raised goes to sponsoring scholarships and assisting local Gordon County families. Our members work hard to help others.”
NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.