Calhoun City Schools recently donated a handcrafted bench to Calhoun Primary and Elementary School in memory of beloved employee Jo Reeves. The bench was handmade by CTAE Construction Teacher Eric Rigney. School officials said Reeves had a big heart and that she captured many students and staffs' hearts with her sweet smile and compassion for others. "She will be greatly missed, but we are happy to have a reminder of her at the Complex for everyone to enjoy. Thank you, Coach Rigney!" said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director, in an announcement. Pictured is Rigney with the bench.
Calhoun High donates bench to primary, elementary schools in honor of Jo Reeves
