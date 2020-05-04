According to a Monday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health concerning COVID-19 cases in the state’s long term care facilities, there are now 51 patients and 12 employees who have tested positive for the disease at Calhoun Health Care Center.
The facility, located at 1387 Highway 41 N., has also had nine deaths as a result of the ongoing pandemic, according to the DPH report. There were 67 patients at the facility at the time of the report.
Calhoun Health Care and The Oaks at Fairmount both appeared on the report three weeks ago for the first time. At that time, both facilities only showed one patient.
The Oaks has not been included in any report since. No other facilities in Gordon County have been listed on the report.
Gordon County’s total as of Monday night was 113 confirmed cases 13 deaths reported since the event began.
The DPH provides twice-daily updates regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Georgia and local counties. The numbers reported are cumulative since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities,” said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.