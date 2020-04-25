Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.