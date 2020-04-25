The weekly report from the Georgia Department of Public Health released Friday concerning COVID-19 cases in the state's long term care facilities showed that 23 patients and seven employees have tested positive for the disease at Calhoun Health Care Center.
The facility, located at 1387 Highway 41 N., has also had five deaths as a result of the ongoing pandemic, according to the DPH report. There were 69 patients at the facility at the time of the report.
Calhoun Health Care and The Oaks at Fairmount both appeared on the weekly report two weeks ago for the first time. At that time, both facilities only showed one patient.
The Oaks was not included in last week's report, not the latest report on Friday. No other facilities in Gordon County were included in the report.
The 7 p.m. general report released Friday by the Department of Public Health showed 22,491 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 899 deaths.
Gordon County's total is now 75 confirmed cases with 10 deaths reported.
"Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities," said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.