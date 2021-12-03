The Calhoun High School football team is headed to the GHSA 5A state championship game.
They punched their ticket into the state finals next Saturday against Warner Robins at Georgia State Stadium by punching out Region 7 mate Blessed Trinity with a not-as-close-as-it-looked 24-7 romp Friday night before an overflow crowd at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Warner Robins reached the state finals again by demolishing Creekside, 40-15, Friday night in South Georgia to fill out the other side of the bracket.
The players said they never doubted they would get the job done and make it to Atlanta.
“I knew our team could do it,” Calhoun senior quarterback Christian Lewis, who was again brilliant in directing the team’s offense, said in the postgame celebration. “We worked hard all week to prepare. We knew if we would just come out and be us, we could get this win. I’m so proud of this team and this coaching staff for the way we came out and executed.”
While the offense was clicking all night, scoring on the first possession of the game after taking the opening kickoff and then moving the rock every time they had it, it was another outstanding effort by the defense, which allowed the Titans and star running back Justin Hayes to reach paydirt just one time.
“We knew we had to step up,” Calhoun junior linebacker Nathan Fuller said of the rundown crew. “With our offense, we have to step it up. Those guys are so good over there and they can’t be stopped when they’re really executing, so we know, as the defense, we had to step it up these past few weeks. And I feel like we have. But we have to step it up even more because we still are going after one more (win).”
“This team just keeps improving,” said senior kicker Sergio Sanchez, who made all three of his extra-point kicks and a field goal for the second week in a row. “I think we’re playing well, but we all know we have one more (win) we want to get, so we’ve got to keep improving and come out next Saturday and play our best game of the year. And I know these guys, my teammates, so I have no doubt we will do just that.”
Just like the past few games, they used the same formula Friday night to stand just one victory from holding the championship trophy aloft.
Calhoun scored touchdowns on three of its first four first-half possessions.
Meanwhile, the Blessed Trinity offense was Haynes running the ball, even when they were down by three scores, with the hopes he would break off a long run. But thanks to Fuller and his crew, that never happened and, unofficially, Haynes’ longest run was two different 13-yard gains on 32 carries.
“I’m so proud of the kids for the way they came out and executed and the coaching staff for the way they had the kids ready,” Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson said. “Blessed Trinity is a great football team and we felt like we had to take the fight to them from the opening whistle. We came out and scored first and you always feel good about that. But I was just proud of the kids for the way we played from the first whistle.”
Calhoun led 7-0 after the first period and 21-0 at the half. The Titans would score for the only time on a nearly nine-minute drive to start the third quarter, but Sanchez’s 38-yard field goal after a long Quin Smith return on the ensuing kickoff made it 24-7 to start the fourth period.
The Yellow Jackets are now 12-2 on the season and Warner Robins stands 13-1.