The Calhoun High School softball team made it to the 5A state tournament this year and were one of the best teams in Region 7 as well, so it's no surprise that a number of its players were among the league's statistical leaders this year.
Seven Calhoun hitters were among the top 18 batters average-wise in the league and that includes two of the four highest and four of the nine highest.
Senior catcher Paris Kirby was second in the Region with a .484 batting average. In 31 games, Kirby had 44 hits in 91 at-bats. A total of 18 of her hits were doubles and she also hit three home runs.
Blessed Trinity senior Sydney Lancaster led the league in hitting with a .510 batting average and she was the only player in the league with enough at-bats to qualify to finish with an average above .500.
Freshman outfielder Lyla West an excellent rookie campaign, finishing second on her team in batting average and fourth in the region with a .442 average. West had 38 hits in 86 trips to the plate. And she showed some power as well with six doubles.
West and Kirby were two of the only four players in the league that finished with a .400 batting average or higher.
Senior outfielder Macy Brown had the Jackets' third best batting average on her team and she was eighth in the league with a .345 batting norm. Brown had 30 hits in 87 at-bats and six of those were doubles and two were homers.
Junior infielder Aryian Berner finished a point ahead of senior Espee Reyes for the fourth highest batting average on the team as Burner closed with a .312 and Reyes had a .311.
Berner had 24 hits in 77 official at-bats and she hammered out for doubles, a triple, and one home run.
Reyes had 23 hits in 77 at-bats and she also clobbered six doubles and a home run.
Senior first baseman Molly Banks was 15th in the region and it's for Calhoun with a .300 even batting average. Banks had 24 hits in 80 at- bats and half of her hits were for extra bases has she had six doubles and six home runs.
Those half-dozen round-trippers put her second in that category in the region.
Senior Malysha Winston led the region in round-trippers with nine of them to go along with her superb .294 batting average.
Winston, who hit three home runs in the team's opening-round playoff series against Decatur, had 20 hits in 68 advance, including three doubles. That meant 12 of her 20 hits or 60 percent went for extra bases and nearly half of her knocks left the yard.
On of strength of all those homers, Winston also led the Region in RBI with 27 driven in as the Yellow Jacket had three girls with 25 or more.
After Winston, Kirby and Warren were tied for second on the team with 25 RBI. Brown tied a girl from Blessed Trinity for fourth in the league with 19 RBI this year.
West also had 16 RBI and Banks drove in another 14.
Kirby did pace the league in slugging percentage with a .780 and Winston was right behind her in third place with a .735.
Banks was seventh in the region with a .600 slugging percentage and senior outfielder Kayleigh Warren was eighth at .550, just three points ahead of West, who had a .540 slugging percentage. Sophomore infielder Sydney Bullard was just behind them at .500 even.
Reyes led the Region in runs scoring, crossing home plate 33 times to put her pretty far ahead of Berner and Bullard, who each scored 24 to finish in a second place tie in the league.
Calhoun's Warren and West tied for the fifth spot, with each crossing home plate 18 times. Brown rounded out the top 10 with 15 runs scored.
The Yellow Jackets also had some of highest on-base percentages in the league.
Kirby was second with a .538 on-base percentage. Reyes was fourth with a .475 and West was fifth in the Region with a .462 OBP. Bullard was fourth for her team and eighth over with a .425 and Warren had a .400 rate, just two points ahead of Berner, who had a .398.
The Yellow Jackets were also a team that liked to run and Reyes led the league with 25 steals on 25 attempts. She was far ahead of teammates Berner and Bullard who each stole 11 bags.
Warren and West each stole eight bags and Brown and sophomore Layla Baker each swiped six as the Yellow Jackets had just over 100 total this past season.
Head coach Diane Smith's team also had three of the league's top seven hurlers in senior Sydney Terry and sophomores Athens Hudson and Avery Greeson.
Hudson led the trio in innings pitched with 81.1 and she was third in the Region in ERA with a 2.58 behind a pair of Blessed Trinity hurlers. In 21 games, she gave up 45 runs total but just 30 of those were earned and Hudson faced 356 hitters.
Terry was fifth in the league and second on her team with a 3.14 Earned Run Average, allowing 44 runs, 28 of which were earned in 61.1 innings over 18 games. She also saw 295 hitters.
Greeson was definitely in the mix as well with a 3.76 ERA in 18 games and 57.2 innings thrown. She gave up 47 runs with 31 of those earned and went against 256 batters.
That trio were among the top five pitchers in strikeouts. Hudson had 61 or just under one per inning. Terry had 35 on the year and Greeson had 28 more.