Officials with the Calhoun City and Gordon County governments released a statement concerning the ongoing coronavirus situation.
In the statement, officials say that no cases have been reported locally, but that officials are keeping abreast of the situation and residents should take preventative measures such as frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick.
The following is the complete statement released this week:
"Counties around the state and nation, including Gordon County, are monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus (COVID-19).We have recently received several inquiries about the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on our community. We continue to keep the health and well-being of our citizens and visitors as our highest priority. There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Calhoun, Gordon County or the state of Georgia.
Our government and public safety teams continue to receive updates and guidance on signs and symptoms of the coronavirus. We are working closely with the Gordon County Department of Public Health, and we are monitoring information that is being released from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Calhoun and Gordon County governments and public safety personnel along with AdventHealth Gordon will begin weekly meetings beginning on Tuesday, March 3rd to plan for and prepare to respond to any potential case of coronavirus within Gordon County.
We ask citizens and visitors to follow regular health protocols of disinfecting surfaces such as countertops, handles, doorknobs, computer keyboards, and other highly touched areas. Although there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in our county or state, there are preventative measures you can take, which are the same as for the flu. They include:
- Washing hands frequently
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Staying home if you are sick and running a fever
- Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or use tissue to cover it and then throw tissue in the trash
We will update our website and social media channels if any significant information becomes available and we will work hard to keep citizens notified of contingency plans if an outbreak should occur."
Additionally, Gordon County Schools released the following statement:
"As you probably are aware, there is concern across the globe as to the significance of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its potential impact on the population. Like systems across the nation, Gordon County Schools is monitoring the evolution of the virus and its potential impact on our community. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has provided updated information about the virus, which can be viewed in its entirety on our website.
While there are no virus cases in Calhoun/Gordon County or surrounding areas, we want to remind you about some ways to protect your family from getting sick and to maintain our healthy learning environments:
- Keep children who are sick at home. Don’t send them to school.
- Teach your children to wash hands a lot with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
- Make sure children know to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Teach your children to cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or by coughing into the inside of the elbow. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
- Teach your children to stay at least three feet away from people who are sick.
- People who are sick should stay home from work or school and avoid other people until they are better.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Please know that, as a school district, we work closely with the Department of Public Health and other medical personnel whenever there are potential issues that impact our students and staff. This instance is no different, and we will keep you informed if the situation changes for our community and schools.
If you have questions, please contact your school nurse, healthcare provider, or your local board of health or check the CDC website."