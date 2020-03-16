The Calhoun-Gordon County Library partially reopened its doors on Tuesday, March 3, after closing in early December to undergo renovations and updates. An end date for that work has not yet been set, but Branch Manager Nyala Edwards said the end is in sight.
“There is still work to be done getting all of the books back in place, finding new homes for some of our old furniture pieces and cleaning up some of our public spaces,” Edwards said, noting that some of the more formal renovations are still underway as well. “I can’t tell you yet exactly when that sort of work will be finished.”
The library closed on Dec. 10 to update computer areas, add a new public seating space, private study rooms, additional shelving and a permanent Friends of the Library book sale shelf from which patrons will be able to purchase “Friends of” books regularly.
Calhoun-Gordon County Library Assistant Director Janet Eberhart also said a new history and special collections area will be a big change from what the library currently has.
“They will be taking existing space on the property and completely renovating it to focus on local history, special collections and genealogy,” Eberhart said. “A lot of things are being updated. If you’ve been in the library, you can already see some of the changes being made. It’s all very exciting.”
Until the library officially reopens, guests will only be able to access limited services. These, according to Edwards, include picking up items placed on hold, requesting information from the PINES catalog and registering for a library card. Entrance into the building will only be allowed as far as the circulation desk.
“Our regional library has been working diligently to reopen the library as soon as it is feasible. A delay of furnishings delivery along with the need to ensure our patrons’ safety necessitates the decision to wait for the library’s opening in its entirety,” Edwards said.
The furnishings currently being waited on include new shelving for books, some seating for public areas in the adult and teen sections of the library, and some new computers to be installed in the history room, which will be an entirely new addition to the library once it reopens in full.
Betsy Powell, who focuses much of her work at the library on IT and genealogy, said previously that the new history room is one of the things she is most looking forward to. The updated equipment and new material will make things significantly easier, she said, for those looking to learn about either local or family history.
“The collection will be larger, and there will be more microfilm available. The New Echota Historic Site museum is providing us with new microfilm that they have. We’re also adding to the collection from donations we’ve received in the past,” Powell said. “There will still be old obituaries that were cut up and put on cards, but we’ll also have access to three computers as well as a digital microfilm reader instead of just the old fashioned one. That helps because you will be able to read the entire page of a newspaper instead of just a single section at a time.”
Other renovations are set to include digital fireplaces and display areas where historical documents or pieces on loan from the community can be put out for others to enjoy and experience.