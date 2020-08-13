Both local school superintendents announced on Thursday that Calhoun City and Gordon County schools will make weekly reports on their respective websites each Friday concerning any confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, faculty or staff at their schools.
In-person classes resumed on Wednesday, and while both Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor and Gordon Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said they’ve heard reports from employees and students’ families about positive cases or possible exposure prior to the beginning of school, neither expected Friday’s report to include any cases since classes have resumed.
Anyone at risk of being positive, both students and employees, were told not to return until they had cleared Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines, which include a minimum 10-day absence.
As confirmed cases arise, those students, teacher and staff who have possibility been exposed through direct contact will be notified, but due to health care laws, not everyone will be told about such cases.
“If there is one first-grader at one of our schools, we are not going to necessarily notify the whole school,” Fraker said.
Both systems have implemented measures to keep students apart as much as possible, to clean regularly and to encourage mask wearing, especially when in high traffic areas. Masks are not required, however.
Calhoun City Schools announced on Thursday that bus ridership was at about 30% capacity as about 18% of students are using the online learning option and more parents than typical are driving their children to and from school.
“The first week of school is always flanked with traffic issues and the support of Chief Tony Pyle and the Calhoun Police Department was a huge help! The increased volume of cars for drop off was noticeable, but everyone was patient and understanding. Some procedural adjustments have already been made to assist with drop off and pick up in the afternoons,” said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for Calhoun City Schools.
Coker said things had gone well through the first couple of days.
“Students seemed very aware of the expectations to social distance, and hand sanitizer was readily available for everyone. Overall, it was a very successful opening,” she said.
Taylor and Fraker both acknowledged that positive cases of COVID-19 are inevitable, but both feel confident about the plans in place for dealing with those cases when they are confirmed.
“We feel like we have a great plan in place,” said Taylor.
The Friday reports regarding COVID-19 cases should be posted to each system’s website by late afternoon each Friday.