The Calhoun-Gordon County Library is set to partially reopen on Tuesday, March 3, after being closing in early December to make room for several renovations.
The library closed on Dec. 10 to update computer areas, add a new public seating space, private study rooms, additional shelving and a permanent Friends of the Library book sale shelf from which patrons will be able to purchase “Friends of” books regularly.
Calhoun-Gordon County Library Assistant Director Janet Eberhart also said a new history and special collections area will be a big change from what the library currently has.
“They will be taking existing space on the property and completely renovating it to focus on local history, special collections and genealogy,” Eberhart said. “A lot of things are being updated. If you’ve been in the library, you can already see some of the changes being made. It’s all very exciting.”
The March 3 opening will only offer some basic services, according to Library Manager Nyala Edwards. Patrons and guests will be able to pick up items placed on hold, request information from the PINES catalog and register for a library card. Entrance into the building will only be allowed as far as the circulation desk, where staff will be present to assist patrons with "simple library services."
"Our regional library has been working diligently to reopen the library as soon as it is feasible. A delay of furnishings delivery along with the need to ensure our patrons’ safety necessitates the decision to wait for the library’s opening in its entirety," Edwards said.
When the library reopens in full, one new area will be the new history room.
Betsy Powell, who focuses much of her work at the library on IT and genealogy, said previously that the new history room is one of the things she is most looking forward to. The updated equipment and new material will make things significantly easier, she said, for those looking to learn about either local or family history.
“The collection will be larger, and there will be more microfilm available. The New Echota Historic Site museum is providing us with new microfilm that they have. We’re also adding to the collection from donations we’ve received in the past,” Powell said. “There will still be old obituaries that were cut up and put on cards, but we’ll also have access to three computers as well as a digital microfilm reader instead of just the old fashioned one. That helps because you will be able to read the entire page of a newspaper instead of just a single section at a time.”
Other renovations are set to include digital fireplaces and display areas where historical documents or pieces on loan from the community can be put out for others to enjoy and experience.