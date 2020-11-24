Due to current guidance from public health officials, and in the interest of protecting the populations they serve as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Calhoun Gordon County library officials have announced service modifications and changes to suspensions.
All changes are effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will continue until the crisis in Whitfield, Gordon and Murray county areas has lessened. Library officials will monitor the public health situation and reopen curbside services, book returns and outdoor computing as soon as it is possible to do so safely.
The library staff and boards of trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library (NGRL) wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday, they announced in the message.
Service modifications include:
- NGRL will waive fines for any items due to the library system during this time and will not charge any additional fines for the duration.
- NGRL will provide expanded wireless access in the parking lot for patrons to use mobile devices in their vehicles. Please follow all social distancing rules in parking areas.
- All NGRL locations will be closed to the public, no curbside services or computing will be available after Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The library will continue to follow recommendations from public health officials and the governor’s office as the crisis progresses. Library users can stay updated on changes to library services at https://ngrl.org and on social media.
For more information, visit the website or contact Director Darla Chambliss at dchambliss@ngrl.org.