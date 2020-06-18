The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System (NGRL) closed on March 12 as the COVID-19 news updates made clear to library staff that they were ill-equipped to guarantee the safety of library users and library staff members, said Darla Chambliss, library director for the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
"We have been busy developing virtual programs and no-touch procedures to bring library services back to you via a drive-up curbside delivery system," Chambliss said. "Testing of the new service delivery methods have begun."
Instructions to request library services are available on the library's website at ngrl.org. Services offered will be limited to checkout of Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library books, audio/CDs and other circulating items. Each patron is limited to five items.
"As we perfect the new delivery methods, we will be adding additional services. The library building will not be open to the public at this time," said Chambliss. "I feel that I can speak for the entire staff of NGRL (Dalton, Chatsworth and Calhoun branch libraries) when I say that we have missed our library users. We know how much users need our materials, technology and services at this challenging time."
She also added that the technology staff are researching the feasibility of extending free WiFi connectivity to the library parking area. An announcement will be made at ngrl.org as soon as the library is able provide that service.
Bot Chatsworth and Calhoun's public libraries were nearing grand-reopening celebrations as renovations at those branches were almost completed. However, the pandemic began and progress was delayed delayed.
On the subject of book returns, Chambliss said many people are wondering when the book return boxes will reopen. Because public libraries follow Centers for Disease Control and Institute of Museum and Library Services guidelines, the staff needed to implement a new book return process.
This new method needed to include a sanitization step and a non-circulation area.
"We have ordered the recommended cleaning supplies. The library will make an announcement when you can begin to return your items," Chambliss said.
The library will charge no fines or fees during the COVID-19 crisis.