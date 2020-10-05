The Calhoun-Gordon County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host its first annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Beretta Shooting Grounds at Barnsley Resort, located at 145 Barnsley Church Road in Kingston. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the shoot itself will begin at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon.
All proceeds from the tournament will help the FCA carry out the mission to “lead every coach and athlete in Calhoun and Gordon County into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church,” according to promotional materials for the inaugural event.
Tournament winners will receive a free half day quail hunt at Barnsley Resort.
Sponsorships are now open at two levels. Corporate sponsors pay $1,000 to have their name featured on the large sign at the sign-in table on the day of the tournament. This payment also includes one team sponsorship, one cart and one station sponsorship. Station sponsorships, available separate from corporate sponsorships for $200, include a sign at a shooting station.
Teams will be made up of four people, and it costs $600 to register them. That price covers the cost of 14 shooting stations, 100 clays, foam ear plugs and lunch. Participants are expected to bring their own gun, ammunition and safety glasses. Those who can do so are also encouraged to bring their own cart and ranger as there is a limited supply of carts available.
For more information about the tournament, contact Jesse Vaugh at 770-548-3646 or Kim Lamb at 770-548-7160. Sign-up forms are available on the Calhoun-Gordon County FCA Facebook page and can be mailed to Calhoun/Gordon County FCA P.O. Box 901, Calhoun, GA, 30703.