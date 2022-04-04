The Calhoun High School boys and girls golf teams had the first tournament at their home course Fields Ferry last Thursday and both teams did very well.
Both of the individual medalists were Calhoun players with Ethan Lunsford shooting a 73 to win the boys division while defending 5A state champion Ella Manley finished with a 73 to win the girls tournament.
In the team standings, the Calhoun boys finished in a tie for first place with a 305 team score in a large field that featured 21 boys and girls squads total.
After Lunsford, the Calhoun scores were really clumped together with none of the three other golfers involved in the scoring shooting higher than a 79.
Hayden Jackson was second for his team with a solid 76 while sophomore Beau Black shot a 78 and Reece Hood finished his round with a 79.
Ryan Hood, Connor Miles, Clay Stewart, Kole Offutt, Christian Riddell, Jace Johnson, Blaise Berner, Max O'Daniel all participated for the boys and Alyzi Parrott and Emily Nebb competed for the girls.
The win was Lunsford's second consecutive gold medal showing as he began last week by placing first at the Rambler Invitational in LaFayette. He was on fire in that tournament, shooting an amazing 5-under par 67 to win rather easily.
And Manley has picked up right where she off from last year, recently placing second at the Lady General tournament and third at the Lady Catamount competition in Dalton before being the girls champ at Fields Ferry.
The Calhoun High School golf coaches also wanted to give a shout out and praise to Field Ferry officials and specially Eric Stewart for his work in accommodating all that teams that made it and to groundskeeper David Locke for his excellent work in having the course ready on Thursday after all the rain that came in overnight Wednesday.
Both teams will be back in action soon with everyone taking some down time next week during Calhoun's spring break.
Both CHS teams are also working hard to get ready for the Region 7-5A tournament, which is scheduled to be played 8 a.m., Saturday, April 21 back at Fields Ferry.