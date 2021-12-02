Looking to get on a roll going into January, the Calhoun girls are still chugging through their non-region schedule.
Head coach Jaime Echols' young team has gotten off to a great start this winter by winning its first four games before they lost to Harrison Tuesday night in Kennesaw.
With not a lot of height or experience, Echols said his team is a talented bunch with a lot of players who can do different things and over the first couple of weeks of the season, they have shown their versatility, playing outstanding defense while still cobbling together the offense.
Echols has also been playing a lot of girls with as many as five guards on the floor at the same time.
The team has yet to play a close game with four blowout victories and then a loss to Harrison Tuesday night and the Calhoun coaching staff has to be anxious to see how they respond when things are tight in the final minutes.
Through the first couple weeks of the season, the Jackets have found a lot of different girls who can score and if they continue to shine offensively, by the time Region play tips off next month, the Jackets could be a team that has a lot of girls the opposition has to account for.
After jolting Starr Mill's to start the year, they won two easy games at the North Murray Tip-Off and then whipped Dalton in their home opener last Saturday afternoon before suffering their first loss.
They began play in Murray County with a 55-38 triumph over Rhea County out of Evansville, Tennessee and then a little over 24 hours later completed it with a 68-28 victory over Chattooga. Then last Saturday, they knocked off archrival Dalton, 67-48, to put them at 4-0 after four games.
Junior guards Lauren Watson and Britiya Curtis stepped up big for the Jackets in the win over Rhea County with Watson leading all scorers with 17 points while Curtis added 15 as those two alone nearly matched the Eagles' total.
The team then had four different players step up offensively in defeating Chattooga in their second game at North Murray. Saniah Dorsey notched 16 points to pace her team while sophomore Avery Greeson tallied 10 points and McKenzie Cumbee and Kat Atha each added eight more.
In the game against Dalton, the Jackets had a quartet of girls in double figures with Curtis leading the way with 19 points. Saniah Dorsey had 11 more for Calhoun while Watson and freshman Kat Atha threw in 10 each.
The Jackets are now off until this Friday night when they go to Rome to take on Darlington.
They are supposed to be back home next Saturday to face Paulding County, but the tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and they could be bumping up against the football team playing for the 5A state championship in Atlanta so if they are, it would seem that game will be rescheduled.