The Calhoun High School cross country team competed in the Rome Area Meet at Georgia Highlands on Saturday.
The girls were fast from the start and finished in 5th place overall with their best overall team average of the year.
They were led by freshman Carolynn Dooley, who medaled with a 6th place finish in a speedy time of 21:24.
Senior Anna Gibson also placed top ten and medaled with a time of 22:33.
Linda Perez (23rd), Melany Sanchez (24th), and Lisbeth Gutierrez (27th) excelled and scored for the Lady Swarm.
Ally Tallent, Jade Adcock, and Guilianna Lopez also had strong days.
The Calhoun boys followed the girls and placed 5th with their best team average of the season.
They were led by junior Enders Cinto, who medaled with a 9th place finish and a fast time of 17:58.
Senior Ricardo Meija had a big day with a 19:49 finish.
Nicholas Repp, Devon Dornan, and Chris Fitz Lopez had big performances and scored for the Swarm.
Alberto De Leon, James Allen, Anthony Velazquez, Zyan Aker, and Josh Blackwell all ran strong.
The Jackets will look to continue improving on Thursday at the Grove Level Stampede in Varnell, Georgia.