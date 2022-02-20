The Calhoun High School girls basketball team began the GHSA 5A state playoffs Tuesday night at Decatur. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The Lady Jackets officially claimed the three seed out of 5A Region 7 with a 52-46 victory over Blessed Trinity last Friday night in the third-place girls game at The Hive.
The win put the Yellow Jackets against the second seeded out of Region 5, which is Decatur after the Bulldogs lost the championship game to Southwest Dekalb, 39-35, last Friday. That win by Dekalb also means they opened the postseason Tuesday night against Blessed Trinity, which is Region 7's fourth seeded club.
The Hiram girls are the league's top seed after they defeated Cass, 50-40, last Friday night in the girls Region 7 championship game at The Hive. The Lady Hornets went 3-0 in the Regional tournament, winning three games in five days to claim the top seed and a first-round home playoff game after they were the third seed to start the Region competition.
The Lady Hornets first handled Woodland, 63-29 and then beat Calhoun, 53-39, to reach the finals.
Cass, which had a 15-game win streak during the regular season, was the two seed after the Lady Colonels defeated Cartersville, 57-33, in the first round of the Region 7 tournament and then knocked off Blessed Trinity, 38-32, to get into the finals.
The Lady Colonels had the best record of any of the Region's team going into the playoffs with a 23-5 mark overall.
Hiram began the playoffs Tuesday night at home versus Stone Mountain, the fourth-place team out of Region 5 and Cass was home against St. Pius X, which was the second seed in Region 5.
For Calhoun, the Lady Jackets claimed the third seed by rallying past scrappy Blessed Trinity last Friday night.
The local ladies trailed 41-37 with five minutes remaining in the contest before outscoring BT, 15-5, down the stretch for the big win.
Junior guard Britiya Curtis basically took over the game in the end, scoring 11 of those 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. She also had seven of the eight points in an 8-0 Calhoun burst that saw the score go from them trailing 41-37 to leading 45-41 with just over two minutes to play.
Decatur came into Tuesday night's matchup at 14-9 overall and the Lady Bulldogs were 11-5 in the 10-team 5A Region 5. They defeated first Lithonia and then St. Pius X in their league tournament last week before losing in the finals to Southwest DeKalb.
The Lady Bulldogs had two girls who finished the regular season averaging in double-digit scoring. Freshman Cornelia Ellington had a big rookie season, averaging 16.6 points per game this year and senior Morgan Miles had an 11.6 norm.
For Calhoun, they actually made big comebacks to win the game.
The first came in the second period after they fell behind 17-7 after one quarter. The home team was down just 6-5 before the Lady Titans closed with an 11-2 run that put them up by 10.
Blessed Trinity upped the lead to 12 twice at 23-11 and 25-13 before Calhoun scored five straight on a Sa'Niah Dorsey three-pointer shot and two Malaysha Winston free throws, cutting the gap to 25-18 with three minutes showing in the half.
A BT bucket upped the advantage back to nine, but Dorsey hit a runner on the baseline and Curtis added a trey with 11 seconds left, leaving Calhoun down 27-23 at halftime.
The Lady Jackets picked up in the third quarter right where they left off, using six free throws from Curtis and sophomore guard Avery Greenson to take the lead and then Dora Moore made a lay-in off a feed from guard Kat Atha to cap an 8-0 run that saw them take a 31-27 lead halfway through the third.
They would up their lead to six at 35-29 on a pair of Greeson foul shots with just under two minutes to play but the visitors scored five straight to slice the gap to 35-34 before junior guard Lauren Watson made a pair of foul shots for a 37-34 Calhoun advantage to begin the fourth.
On the strength of two three-point plays -- one a shot and one a bucket and a foul -- the Titans scored the first seven points of the fourth to go up by four at 41-37 before the Yellow Jackets rallied.
Calhoun, led by head coach Jaime Echols, ended the regular season with a 19-9 record.
The winner of the Calhoun-Decatur game will face the winner of the Woodward Academy-Coffee game Friday night in the second round of the GHSA 5A playoffs. Woodward was the top seed this year in Region 3 while Coffee was the fourth seed out of Region 1.
