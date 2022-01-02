Now, they are turning their attention to the 5A Region 7 games.
The Calhoun High School girls basketball team, who finished the first part of their 2021-22 agenda with an outstanding 10-3 record, is currently enjoying some down time before they start their league games in earnest next Tuesday night at The Hive against Hiram.
They finished 2021 last week in Adairsville, finishing in third place at the Tiger Christmas Classic by taking two out of three games as head coach Jaime Echols said it was their best effort yet.
"I was very pleased with the way the girls played last week," Echols said. "It was a great tournament. I wanted to see if we could play our style three days in a row against three very good teams and we were able to do that. I wanted to see if we could play well and just play good, solid basketball for three days in a row and I thought we did. I thought we played well the week before at Murray in that tournament, but I thought we played much better in this tournament and I wanted to see that. So I was very pleased with the girls and I'm looking forward to the start of our Region games."
They began play in Adairsville with a 49-33 victory over Morgan County, but then lost to Region 7 foe Cass, 56-53, before finishing things up last Thursday afternoon by blitzing Chattooga, 73-33. Echols said while it may sound crazy, their best game was the loss to Cass.
"I thought we played our best game all year against Cass, just a couple of things at the end made the difference and they got the win, but I thought we payed very well against them," he said. "They have a very good team and they're playing very well, but we were right there and had a chance to win it, we just couldn't quite get it done."
Junior guard Britiya 'Tabby' Curtis had 60 points combined in the three games, going for 21 against Murray County and then 24 against Cass and 15 against Chattooga, putting her over the historical 1,000-point mark as a high school player. Echols said it was a great accomplishment for her.
"Tabby's a great kid. And she's a great player," Echols said. "In her heart she'a a point guard and she gets everybody on the team involved and that's great to see because she could score 30 or 40 in a game, but that's not who she is. She likes to get her teammates involved.
"She's been fun to coach and it's been fun to watch her evolve as not only a player, but as a person. When she came in as a freshman, you could see the talent, but she was quite and kind of shy. She really did her talking on the court. But now she's become a leader and become more vocal and it's been great to see. But she's doing a great job right now and I'm really proud of her for what she's done and for what I think the future holds for her."
One of the team's trademarks has been its balanced attack offensively and that trend continued last week with three girls in double figures in two of their games and two in double digits in the other.
And in the win over Chattooga that gave them the third place trophy, junior guard Lauren Watson led the team in scoring with a season-high 21 points while Curtis finished with 15 and sophomore guard Avery Greeson added 12 more.
He said his young team, with one two seniors, are ahead of schedule and going full-speed ahead from what he can see.
"I still think we're ahead of where I really thought we would be right now," Echols said. "We're continuing to get better as a team and as individuals, so I see that as a real positive. We just want to keep that trend going into our Region games."
He said they are using the present time to get back in the gym and make final preparations for those most-important league games.
"We're just going to keep working on basic fundamentals and just getting better at the game itself," he said. "We're a young team and while there's no question, we have played well, there are times we forget to do simple, basic things like box out (for rebounds) and things like that, so we'll go back to working on the basics and the fundamentals and all the little things you need to do well to be successful.
"And we'll continue to work on our conditioning. We want to play fast. We want to play up-tempo, so the girls need to be in the best shape they can be because when you look at it, once we start playing our region games next week, it will really be a month-long sprint to the finish line, so we've got to keep our conditioning up."
He said their excellent start has him excited about what the next month may hold.
"I think we're all excited about getting our region games going," Echols said. "I think the girls are looking forward to it. They were excited about playing Cass the other night and I think it showed in the way we played because the girls really competed. But I think we've got a lot of good things done over this Christmas break with two good tournaments and the way we played in both of them. Now the goal and the most important is to keep it going into January and (February), as well."