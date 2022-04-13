The Calhoun High School girls soccer team lost its GHSA 5A opening-round playoff game to Decatur Tuesday night, 1-0, at the high school.
The Lady Bulldogs, who now advance to play Veterans in the second round, scored the only goal of the match early in the second 40 minutes and then held off the hard-charging hosts the rest of the way.
Junior defender Sarah Dupree and senior forward Kenadi Morgan put the Decatur goalie under pressure a couple of different time during the match but was unable to put one into the net and take the early lead or get the game even in the final minutes.
The Lady Jackets kept the pressure on the Region 5 representatives and goalie Tatum Bellinger made several nice saves to keep the team close throughout.
Both teams' defenses really dominated the game as many players were disrupted in the midfield area, with both teams trying to put together good possessions and get good shots attempts.
There were also not many corner kicks or set pieces for either team, which might have set up even more scoring opportunities as each was hoping patience and deliberation offensively would give them the opportunity to score.
Calhoun was not the only Region 7-5A girls playoff team in action Friday night as league champ Blessed Trinity and fourth seeded Woodland also play.
And the Lady Titans, who are now 17-1-1 on the year, will carry the banner for the Region now with them being the last team standing after they were again impressive, taking a 10-0 win over Clarkston, the fourth seeded out of Region 5-5A.
Blessed Trinity will square off with Coffee High School, the second seed out of Region 1, next week in the Sweet 16 after Coffee knocked out Creekside Wednesday night in their first round match.
While BT was winning 10-nil, Woodland was eliminated by that same score when they lost to Region 5 champion Chamblee, 10-0. Chamblee had six goals in the first half and then four more in the second and looked the part of a team poised, like BT, to be around for a while in the ongoing postseason.
The Cartersville girls were ousted from the playoffs Wednesday night when they lost to St. Pius X, which was the second place team out of Region 5. St. Pius X will now take on Region 3 champion Woodward Academy next week in the second round.
The Calhoun girls, who were second in Region 7-5A with a 4-1 record, finished the year at 8-7-1.