The Calhoun girls were second Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at the high school, finishing behind Southwest Whitfield County, which was a big winner with 180.33 points.
The Lady Jackets had 121.50 points as the real suspense came regarding who wound finish third. When all was said and done, HHS Catoosa Track and Field was third with 103.83 points while Cass ended with exactly 103.
The Lady Yellow Jackets finished the cold day with three victories -- winning one individual race, one relay races, and one field event. They also just missed out taking gold in a couple of other events.
Anna Gibson was first in the 800-meter run (2:48) for their gold medal in the running events. She won the finals rather easily as she was the only girl to finish in under three minute with two Southeast Whitfield County girls behind here and they ran a 3:05 and 3:10 respectively.
The Yellow Jackets actually had two of the top five runners in the finals with Katrina Dong coming in fifth overall (3:20).
In the field events, Jabria Printup was a gold medalist for Calhoun in the discus, coming in first with an 84-03 distance that saw her win by more than four feet. The second place throw was 80 feet, two inches.
The girls discus competition was actually one of the meet's largest with 18 girls in the field. Calhoun finished with two girls on the medal stand as besides Printup, Cameron Fletcher came in third with a 76-05 heave. Drilona Pranku also threw for the Yellow Jackets.
The hosts third gold came when they won the 4-x-400-meter relay, running a 5:09 to finish three seconds ahead of the foursome from Southeast Whitfield, which ran a 5:12 time for their mile.
Besides the three wins, the Yellow Jackets also had a trio of place places with two of those coming in the hurdles and the other in the long jump.
In the hurdles, Calhoun had a runner place second in both with Lillian Bunch second in the 100-meter (19.27) in a very close race that saw the winner run a 19.02. The Jackets had a very solid showing in the 100-m hurdles with three girls placing in the top six to secure points for the team.
Yodihira Valdavia was fifth in the run (20.10), just ahead of teammate Tiara Lawrence who was sixth (20.30).
Valdavia shined in the 300-meter hurdles, placing second (59.21) as she and the winner were the only girls to cross the finish line in less than a minute.
Senior Espee Reyes was the runner-up in the triple jump, finishing with a 29-05.25. The winning distance was a 30-05.50 and Reyes was more than a foot ahead of the third place 28-02.25.
The Yellow Jackets also had a pair of third-place medalists in individual events and were third in the 400-meter relay.
Printup earned her second medal of the meet by winning the bronze in the shot put (31-01.25) as the top three places were separated by just over a foot with a winning twirl of 32-05.50. Fletcher and Ryan White also threw the shot for the Calhoun girls.
Anna Grace Braden was third in the 400-meter run (1:12.63) and less than two seconds away from the second place finisher (1:10.71).
The 100-meter run, the 200-m, and the 400 were all won by the same girl with Kaitlyn Godwin of Cass taking all three. She was also the only person on the day to win three individual events.
in the 400 relay, the race was a close one with the top three teams just two seconds apart and the fourth and final team in the event less than four seconds away from winning it.
The Calhoun girls ran a 57.20 to place third and just a couple of steps behind second place Northwest (57.08) at the finish line. Cass won the race (55.43) and Cedartown was fourth (59.21) just a step behind the hometown team.
Reyes just missed earning medals in two event with a fourth place in a tight long jump competition. Reyes had a 13-07.25 and was a quarter-inch of the third place distance (13-07.5) and not that far from the winning distance of 14-06.75.
The Calhoun girls are back at it Saturday when they compete in the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School.