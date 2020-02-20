Calhoun could soon receive a makeover from HGTV thanks to the efforts of a few hometown natives eager to see revitalization in the community.
City Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo heard about a new HGTV show, "Home Town Takeover," and enlisted a team of locals to help put together an application highlighting all the reasons Calhoun should be the city selected to receive a whole-town renovation at the hands of Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV's hit series "Home Town." The team included Vickie Spence, Bruce Potts, Andy Baxter, Joni Harbin and members of the Mohawk Flooring Video Team, led by White Label Studio co-owner Mollie Surratt.
Together, the team worked diligently to complete the paper application and create a video highlighting Calhoun as a small town with great potential, beautiful architecture and with a population under 40,000. Surratt, who directed the video and organized the application process, said they all "felt like the people of Calhoun deserve this opportunity."
"We had one week to get it down, and the team united to make it happen quickly. Vickie and Bruce scheduled interviews, Joni Harbin did the writing, Andy Baxter provided the photos, I organized it all and directed the video, and Mohawk's Dustin McCormick filmed and edited the video," Surratt said. "Our community bands together in times of need and this opportunity was no different."
The video features short interviews with several city business owners, highlights Calhoun's charming downtown and beautiful homes and puts all the ways that the community works together to support its members at the heart of its message.
Among those interviewed were Mohawk Associate Jesus Naranjo, who shared how he and his family were welcomed and shown support after fleeing Cuba in the 1980s, Scope Denmon of the Boys and Girls Club, Town Historian Jim Lay, and Calhoun Coffee Company's Meagan Bennett, who shared her experience as an active duty member of the United States Air Force and how it has impacted the way she runs her business.
"There is so much need for an improvement in the downtown community. So many individuals have put money of their own into revamping and revitalizing a lot of the downtown establishments," Director of the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau Sarah Ostuw said in the video. "It really is on the precipice of something spectacular. I just think we need a push from someone bigger than us to get us in the right direction."
More than 1,600 towns from across the country have entered into the contest. If Calhoun is selected, the Napiers and their team from HGTV will rehab multiple individual family homes in the area and revitalize public spaces, such as parks, local diners and recreation centers.
"Home Town Takeover" will air as a six-episode special on HGTV in 2021.
To watch Calhoun's video entry, visit the city website at https://www.cityofcalhoun-ga.com.