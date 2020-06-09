The Calhoun Elks Lodge and Golf Club will join more than 1,900 other Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal in celebrating Flag Day on June 14. This continues a centuries-old tradition for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the only fraternal organization in the country to require a formal observance of the holiday.
"In July of 1908, the Elks' Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the Order," a press release from the Elks said. "June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916."
Flag Day later became a national observance in 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, signed an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the symbol of the nation.
The holiday is always a special one for the Elks, who host special Flag Day services at each of their lodges nationwide each year, but this year is especially important.
Like many other businesses and organizations in Calhoun and Gordon County, the Elks Lodge was forced to shut its doors due to the local coronavirus outbreak. Flag Day is one of the first major celebrations Lodge No. 1883 will host since its reopening on June 1.
Calhoun Elks member Marilyn Roland said the club would be following all guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Brian Kemp, including social distancing.
"We want to resume our lives, yet do so in a manner safe for all," Roland said. "All sanitation practices and supplies are in place and our beautiful bartenders will be taking great care of these practices. Bar stools and seating have been positioned according to guidelines."
Beyond social distancing, Roland said smoking and vaping would be restricted to the outdoors during the reopening phase and that access to the lounge would be limited to just members. No guests or visitors will be permitted in for now. The golf course shop will continue conducting business as it has been with tee times scheduled over the phone with doors closed.
"Thank you in advance for your understanding and support in this most unprecedented time," Roland said. "Here's looking forward to many years of happy and healthy times."
To learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org or call 706-629-4091 to learn more about the Calhoun Elks Lodge specifically.