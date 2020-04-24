Write to Win

Calhoun Elementary School recently recognized the March Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients. The winners were: (third grade) Juleyanne Carroll, Emma Grace Cook and Katie Coker; (fourth grade) Jillian Bennett, Lilly Hayward, Addie Hite and Susie Gallagher; (fifth grade) Grady Leatherwood, Luke Ramirez, Ally Locklear, Bella Garmom, Rocco Baxter, Keylee Williams, Mackenzie McBride, Joanna Layson and Emmanuel Anguiano.

 Contributed

