The state-ranked Calhoun High School football team remained perfect in 5A Region 7 Friday night with an easy 49-0 dismantling of Woodland at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Once again, as they have done a few times this year, the Yellow Jackets did a lot of damage in the first two periods, pretty much putting the game away before the first quarter was over.
The win lifted Calhoun to 3-0 in the Region and kept them in first-place tie with Cartersville, which defeated Blessed Trinity Friday night to also go to 3-0.
From the first time they touched the football Friday night, things were clicking for the home team. The Jackets took the opening kick to the Woodland 47. And on the first play from scrimmage, senior wide receiver Cole Speer took a short pass from quarterback Christian Lewis and sprinted 53 yards for the touchdown, putting Calhoun up 7-0 after the extra-point kick just 15 seconds into the game.
From there, even though they went to backup quarterback Trey Townsend before the first quarter ended, the Yellow Jackets didn't take their foot off the gas the rest of the half.
In fact, they finished the first quarter with a 28-0 lead as the offense marching down the field for points the first four times they had the ball.
Woodland helped the Jackets get their second score with a punt that went backwards to end its first possession. The minus 7-yard kick set Calhoun up at the Woodland 33.
Sophomore Caden Williams carried the ball for 30 yards on the next two plays and Speer scored his second touchdown of the night with a three-yard run on the sweep. The PAT was again good to make it 14-0 with 8:42 left in the first period.