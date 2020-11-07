The Calhoun Yellow Jackets played their second-straight region road game on Friday night as they traveled to White to take on the Cass Colonels. Thanks to an outstanding offensive and defensive performance, the Jackets dominated the game and did whatever they wanted. Calhoun got their third region win of the year by a score of 44-14.
Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson was happy with his team’s performance, minus the high volume of penalties committed during the game.
“I was proud of them other than the penalties,” Stephenson said. “We got to cut those out. I think that was probably our season high on penalties. The kids played hard. They knew what was on the line. We had to win this game to set up a big game for next week, and they came out and did that (play hard) from the get-go.”
Calhoun (7-2, 3-1) recovered their own sky kick to start the game, but the Cass defense held them to a 36-yard field goal by Carlos Orozco. Cole Speer got the Jackets’ offense going with 7:24 in the first quarter, as he caught a pass from Christian Lewis and blew past Cass defenders for a 53-yard touchdown.
Christian Lewis had a solid performance against the Colonels, throwing for 141 yards on 8-of-13 passing with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and zero interceptions. He scored the second Calhoun touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run, and on the Jackets’ very next offensive possession, Lewis threw a jump ball to Quin Smith in the back of the end zone, which Smith snagged while getting his feet down in bounds.
Calhoun running back Jerrian Hames got going with 8:10 left in the first half, as he took a handoff, burst up the middle and sprinted past the secondary for an 80-yard scoring scamper. Hames later followed that up with a 47-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.
Hames finished with 181 yards on the ground on only eleven carries and the aforementioned two scores. With 1:32 left in the first half, Christopher Lewis added to the Jackets route with a pick six of Cass quarterback Devin Henderson to make the score 44-0 going into the break.
The Jackets emptied their bench in the second half, as they were content to sit on their lead. Cass (6-3, 1-3) scored some feel-good points in the second half via Henderson’s touchdown pass to Jaiden Avalos and a 28-yard touchdown run by Joshua Varnum.
Calhoun’s next game will be next Friday at 7:30 p.m. as they host Cartersville in a huge regular-season finale.