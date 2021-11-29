The Calhoun High School football team is only two wins away from being a GHSA 5A state champion.
But for the Calhoun High School defense, if they can duplicate last week's effort against Clarke Central in Athens, this corner believes the Yellow Jackets will be the 2021 5A GHSA state champion.
Last week, the Jackets eliminated the Gladiators, 31-7, with their best defensive effort of the postseason. In short, after the first period, they didn't allow a point and got big to halt every threat they faced.
"The defense did a great job," Stephenson said. "They really stepped it up when they needed too. They did bend a couple of times but they didn't break and to get those two stops inside the five-yard-line in the second quarter was huge. If we don't get one of them or both, it might have been a different game and it definitely would have been a different game at the half, but we got those stops and were able to add to our lead from there."
He was referring to the Gladiators reaching the door step of the Calhoun goal line twice, but having that door slammed shut both times.
After Cole Speer scored two touchdowns in the first eight-and-a-half minutes of the contest to give Calhoun a 14-7 lead, Clarke Central started to establish their running game but in the form of a lot of yards, not touchdowns.
After Speer turned a one-handed grab into a 51-yard touchdown play for their second seven-point lead of the first half, the Gladiators got the ball at their own 39. They ran 12 plays (three passes and nine rushes) to reach the Calhoun 11 as the first period ended.
Two plays later, they had a fourth-and-long-two at the Calhoun 7, but picked it up to reach the Calhoun 4 with a first-and-goal. They fumbled on first down, but recovered to make it second down.
Two consecutive handoffs put them at the Calhoun 2 on fourth down. After a timeout, they gave it to their 284-pound blocking back, who was swarmed under by five or six white jerseys to end the long drive as the Calhoun crowd roared in approval.
Later after quarterback Christian Lewis threw just his third pick of the season (compared to 30 touchdown passes), a long return put the Gladiators at their own 40.
Staying on the ground because they were trying to not only score, but make sure Calhoun didn't have time left in the half to do anything, the Gladiators had a 20-yard pass and then a Calhoun targeting penalty put them at the Calhoun 5 with a first-and-goal.
On first down, senior linebacker Christopher Lewis made a great tackle behind the line of scrimmage, backing them up to the 10. Then, the Gladiators had a false start infraction to push them back even farther.
On fourth down, as the time elapsed, CC went for the field goal, knowing they were going to get the ball to start the second half, but Calhoun blocked the short attempt to keep their lead intact.
"The defense just did a great job right there," Stephenson said. "They really got after it when Clarke Central got close. I think it was a real boost to the team at halftime because the kids were really pumped about those stops. You start making goal line stands this late in the year against some of these teams that are still playing, you are definitely doing your job. And I was just really proud of the way the guys rose to the occasion right here. Twice."
And the second half didn't go any better for the hosts because Calhoun just wouldn't give up any more points.
The defense, after forcing a three-and-out to start the second half, then came up big again in the third period after a Sergio Sanchez field goal gave them a 17-7 advantage.
Starting at their own 45, they moved to the Calhoun 21 and looked ready to make things even closer before a big hit forced a loose ball. Johnny-on-the-spot, also know as senior defensive back Blaze Hammett, then went nearly 50 yards with the scoop, taking it all the way back to the Clarke 35 as the third period wound down.
With sophomore Caden Williams carrying the ball on six of their next 10 plays, the Jackets looked like they were starting to break it open on a Williams' three-yard touchdown run a minute into the fourth period.
But the score was called back on a Calhoun penalty. Two plays later, staring at a fourth-and-goal at the three, Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Quin Smith but that was also called back. Forced back to the seven, the Jackets went for it again and running virtually the same play, Lewis found Smith again in the end zone and Calhoun's advantage was 24-7 with 10:48 left in the game.
Clarke's final hopes were sank on the next drive as the Calhoun defense forced another 1,2,3, kick series and the Yellow Jackets then proceeded to hold the ball for nearly eight minutes with a 12-play, 73-yard drive that was completed with a Williams' touchdown run.
A 23-yard pass play to freshman tight end Amaree Winston on a third-and-six at midfield, a Lewis 13-yard pass to senior Brendan Gray, and a 19-yard pass to Speer were the big plays on that drive.
And his seven-yard run with 96 seconds to play finished the scoring and set off the celebration in the cold night air of Athens.
"That last drive was outstanding," Stephenson said. "We were hoping to kill as much of the clock as we could and ideally we could that and score again and that is exactly what we were able to do. So proud of the kids for the way they responded right there because I don't think any of us were really able to breathe easy or feel like we had it until we got that last score."
The Yellow Jackets are now 11-2 on the year.