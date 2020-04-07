Kathy Yarbrough and Lauren Mackie, owners of the local Curves fitness club, announced recently that they are offering free access to select online content for members of our community during the ongoing shelter in place order that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the classes are 30 minutes and known for being fun, fast and safe. A sample to one of their cardio classes can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/q-UFocMnzlo.
"We know that everyone in the community is working quickly to provide education and information to keep everyone safe and healthy. As local business owners and members of this community, we’d love to be able to help you during this time," the ladies said in a joint announcement. "In the haste to quickly move to staying active at home, due to social distancing, we know that physical fitness is still a necessity. More than ever, it’s important that everyone keep moving every day. Physical activity is not only important for our physical health, but our mental and emotional health as well."
Yarbrough and Mackie said that anyone interested in additional classes need simply contact them and they’ll be happy to send you more information.
They can be reached by phone at 706-624-9393 or email to CalhounCurves127@gmail.com. They are also providing new content daily on their Facebook page: facebook.com/curvescalhounga.
