The Calhoun High School cross country team completed the 2020 season on Saturday at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships. Senior
star Felipe Barrios (36th) battled the hills, humidity and light rain to lead the Swarm in a time of 17:44.
His showing was followed by excellent performances by juniors Julian Santiago (18:49) and Ricardo Meija (19:10). Senior leader Francisco Pena (19:35) and sophomore Enders Cinto (20:01) both contributed to the team score. Freshman Christopher Garduno and sophomore Nicholas Repp also ran well in the race.
The boys finished 21st in the AAAAA classification and improved their overall average by two minutes from their previous race at Carrollton in September.
The Swarmettes also ran extremely well on the challenging course. The Lady Jackets were led by junior star Anna Gibson with her time of 22:46. Joanne Garcia (25:01) and Linda Perez (26:27) both had strong performances. Angie Jimenez and Lisbeth Guiterrez had great finishes that contributed to the team score. Ally Tallent and Katrina Dong also ran well.
The Swarmettes placed 27th in the AAAAA classification and improved their team average by approximately one minute from their previous race at Carrollton.
This was the first time a team from Calhoun High School had competed in a GHSA State Championship at the AAAAA level. The event concluded a successful season for the Swarm, which included numerous team and individual accomplishments.