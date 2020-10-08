The Calhoun High School cross country teams competed in the Rome All-Area Meet last Saturday and placed fourth in both boys and girls races.
Felipe Barrios ran a blazing 16:06 and won the Rome All-Area Meet for the second consecutive season. Enders Cinto, Francisco Pena, Christopher Garduno and Ricard Meija all ran season bests and contributed to the team score. Dekota Ovalle and Nicholas Repp also set personal records in the varsity race.
Anna Gibson medaled to lead the Lady Jackets with a PR of 20:57 and a fifth-place finish. Lisbeth Gutierrez (PR), Angie Jimenez, Ally Tallent (PR) and Katrina Dong scored for the Jackets. Linda Perez and Catie Schutz ran well in the varsity race.
In the JV race, Isaac Thacker and Chris Fitz Lopez both placed in the top 10. Tyler Blevins, Christian Washington, Jorge Jaramillo and Adrian Rodriguez ran season bests. The Jackets were set travel to Heritage (Catoosa) on Thursday to run in the Fast Break Challenge.