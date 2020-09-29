The Calhoun High School cross country team competed in the Wire2Wire Invitational in Cartersville on Saturday, and several runners recorded personal records and improved team averages against stellar competition across all classifications.
The Jackets have shown growth and grit throughout the month of September. The boys finished sixth overall, with Felipe Barrios leading the way with a second-place finish and a time of 16:39.
Julian Santiago, Francisco Pena, Enders Cinto and Ricardo Meija ran their best times of the season to give the Jackets their best team average of the year. Freshmen Christopher Garduno and Isaac Thacker also ran well.
The Lady Jackets finished seventh and were led by junior Anna Gibson’s fourth place finish and 20:59. Joanne Garcia (24:46) was the second scorer for the Jackets, followed by Jasmine Rodriguez, Angie Jimenez and Katrina Dong. Lisbeth Guiterrez and Linda Perez also ran their best races of the year.
Several PRs were also set in the JV races. Christ Fitz Lopez, Nicholas Repp and Tyler Blevins led the JV boys with PRs. Ally Tallent ran a PR to lead the JV girls, while Aaliyah Rivera and Catie Schutz also ran strong.
The Swarm were set compete again Tuesday in Elijay at the North Georgia XC Championship and Saturday at the Rome All-Area Meet at Georgia Highlands.