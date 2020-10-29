In their first year in Region 7-AAAAA, the Calhoun High School boys and girls cross country teams both qualified for the state championship by finishing fourth in the region championship at Woodland High School.
On a humid day against some of the state’s best competition, the girls swarmed and were led by a seventh place finish by junior Anna Gibson (22:20). Linda Perez, Joanne Garcia, Jasmine Rodriguez, and Lisbeth Guiterrez all scored for the Jackets. Katrina Dong and Ally Tallent also finished strong. Several of the Lady Jackets out sprinted their opponents to further solidify their qualifying finish.
The boys race was even closer, with the Jackets finishing nine points ahead of Hiram to finish fourth and secure a state qualifying position. The boys were led by senior star Felipe Barrios, who finished second overall in a time of 17:08. Julian Santiago, Ricardo Meija, Francisco Pena and Enders Cinto rallied the last mile and a half after a steep hill to seal the deal for the Jackets. Freshman Christopher Garduno and Isaac Thacker were also major factors.
Aaliyah Rivera, Nicholas Repp, and Dekota Ovalle shined in the JV races.
The Swarm will travel to Carrollton on Nov. 7 to compete in the GHSA 7-AAAAA State Championship Meet.