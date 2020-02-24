Calhoun Primary and Elementary School were pleased to host the ninth annual Math Mania Competition last week, an event that sees the top 25 students in grades first through fifth compete based on MAP math scores.
Competitors have been working with math coaches after school to prepare for the competition. Individual rounds took place in classrooms on one day, with the team competitions commencing the following day for primary and elementary participants. Students were divided into teams and given 20 minutes to solve multiple step math problems.
"We are very proud of all of the competitors and congratulate the Math Mania winners for continuing the tradition of excellence! Go Jackets!" said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for Calhoun City Schools.
Individual 2020 Math Mania winners
- First grade: 1st -- Violet Coombe; 2nd -- Eli Hill; 3rd -- Kevin Vicente
- Second grade: 1st -- Kalil Monsour; 2nd -- Jayden Rameris; 3rd -- Bryce Roberts
- Third grade: 1st -- Will Rutland; 2nd -- Ben Jordan; 3rd -- Herman Chen
- Fourth grade: 1st -- Shane Zimmerman; 2nd -- Jacob Bateman; 3rd -- Henry Duggin
- Fifth grade: 1st -- Cate Rutland; 2nd -- Lindsey Cox; 3rd -- Annie Eickman
First place team winners
- First grade: Jack Renfro, Asher Land, Colman Hodgkins and Grayson Knoblett
- Second grade: Annaleigh Swably, Alexander Saenz, John Weitz, Lucas Knowles and Evangeline Afdahl
- Third grade: Ben Jordon, Holly McNay, Hayden Shropshire, Ayden Lampe and Molly Walraven
- Fourth grade: Breck Black, Jacob Bateman, Oaklen McDaniel and Ayushi Patel
- Fifth grade: Logan Sullivan, Joseph Jones, Cayden Blackwell and Annie Eickman