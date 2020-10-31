November
Beginning Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. Tallatoona will begin accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Heating Assistance Program for senior households 65 years of age and older. Beginning Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. the general public may begin scheduling appointments. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive assistance applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines. For more information visit www.tallatoonacap.org. To schedule by phone, call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2 (toll free for 706 area codes).
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by pandemic conditions involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information call 706-270-5000.
The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m online through Google Meet. To join this meeting you can call in using +1 415-604-0559, PIN: 482 407 058#. Please note, when joining this meeting, guests will be automatically muted.
December
The Red Cross will host a blood drive at First United Methodist Church in Calhoun, 205 E. Line St., on Monday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. is hosting “Pathway to Empowerment,” a program that provides services and supports individuals and their families who are committed to changing their lives. Families can receive training and guidance regarding career pathways, education, financial literacy, job training and life skills development. The CAP program is by appointment only. Contact the Gordon County location at 770-817-4666 for additional information.