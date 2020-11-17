November
Beginning Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. Tallatoona will begin accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Heating Assistance Program for senior households 65 years of age and older. Beginning Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. the general public may begin scheduling appointments. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive assistance applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines. For more information visit www.tallatoonacap.org. To schedule by phone, call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2 (toll free for 706 area codes).
The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St., Calhoun, will conduct a drive-up flu shot clinic Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone between the ages of 19 and 64 may receive free flu immunization. Health department staff will be set up outside for a fast, convenient, COVID-safe experience. Call the health department at 706-624-1444 for more information.
New Zion Baptist Church on Highway 156 in Calhoun will host a fifth Sunday singing on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. The event will feature a performance by Meadow Lane from Cleveland, Tennessee.
December
The City of Plainville will hold its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Parade line-up will begin at 6 p.m. at the Plainville Recreation Department, with the parade starting at 7 p.m. Tree lighting will follow. There is no charge to enter/register a float, but anyone that wishes to be in the parade must call Plainville City Hall at 706-295-5033 to register no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Lackey’s Food Truck will have hot chocolate, boiled peanuts and hot dogs available for purchase.
Faith Deliverance Ministries will host Christmas in the Mountains at the Tails Creek community building, 75 Cross Road in Ellijay, on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will feature gospel singing from The Terrys, Gary Winningham, Derk Turner and Skeeter Hindman. A free Christmas dinner will also be provided. Call 706-671-7988 for more information.
The Red Cross will host a blood drive at First United Methodist Church in Calhoun, 205 E. Line St., on Monday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. is hosting “Pathway to Empowerment,” a program that provides services and supports individuals and their families who are committed to changing their lives. Families can receive training and guidance regarding career pathways, education, financial literacy, job training and life skills development. The CAP program is by appointment only. Contact the Gordon County location at 770-817-4666 for additional information.