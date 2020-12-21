December
Tallatoona is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Heating Assistance Program for senior households 65 years of age and older. The general public may now schedule appointments. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive assistance applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines. For more information visit www.tallatoonacap.org. To schedule by phone, call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2 (toll free for 706 area codes).
The Red Cross will host a blood drive at First United Methodist Church in Calhoun, 205 E. Line St., on Monday, Dec. 28, from 1-6 p.m.
All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children in Gordon County are not identified. Help locate and identify them. For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, director of Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The public is invited to hear Quintin Mills in concert New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. at Plainville Church, 3348 Riverbend Road, Plainville.
The Basement, 903 D S. Wall St., Calhoun will host guest speaker Eric Gilmour Jan. 15-16. Doors open at 6 p.m. Go to basementrevival.org and click the tabs menu to find “events” and then click on “His presence 21” to get tickets on Eventbrite.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. is hosting “Pathway to Empowerment,” a program that provides services and supports individuals and their families who are committed to changing their lives. Families can receive training and guidance regarding career pathways, education, financial literacy, job training and life skills development. The CAP program is by appointment only. Contact the Gordon County location at 770-817-4666 for additional information.